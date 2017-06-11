It’s Pride Month, and sports teams around the world are doing their bit to show support to the LGBT+ community.

Just days after U.S Soccer men and women’s team announced they would be wearing rainbow-coloured shirts to make Pride Month, a player pulled out of tw0 upcoming matches.

Jaelene Hinkle, who happens to be a strict Christian, withdrew from upcoming friendly games and simply cited “personal reasons” as her reason for backing out.

While Hinkle hasn’t shared the reason behind her decision to stay on the bench, numerous social media posts on her Twitter page suggest that she’s not supportive of LGBT+ rights.

On the day the US legalised same-sex marriage, the player wrote: “I believe with every fiber in my body that what was written 2,000 years ago in the Bible is undoubtedly true. It’s not a fictional book. It’s not a pick and choose what you want to believe. You either believe it, or you don’t. This world may change, but Christ and His Word NEVER will.

“My heart is that as Christians we don’t begin to throw a tantrum over what has been brought into law today, but we become that much more loving. That through our love, the lost, rejected, and abandoned find Christ,” she added.

Hinkle then went on to insist that the rainbow is a symbol of God, rather than something that should be associated with LGBT+ rights.