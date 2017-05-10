A police sheriff in Atlanta has been arrested for cruising for sex.

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann, 54, has been charged with indecency after he reportedly masturbated in a cruising area before trying to escape arrest.

An officer who was patrolling the park claims he saw Mann rub himself through his clothes before exposing himself.

“I ran behind the male while yelling, ‘Police, STOP!,’” said the officer. “[He] looked back at me multiple times but continued to run towards the sidewalk and street.”

Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Terry Norris later released a statement following the arrest, saying: “If those charges are accurate, that behavior is certainly unbecoming to anyone and that includes the sheriff or any other officer.”

Breaking his silence over his arrest, Mann reportedly insisted that he will be making efforts to clear his name.

“I am part of law enforcement [and] appreciate the Atlanta Police Department and the job that they do. I’m looking to clear my name.”

Shockingly, according to NewNowNext, every sheriff elected to a full term in Dekalb County since 1964 has faced criminal charges.

