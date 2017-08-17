A porn company is suing a TV exec in the U.S. for illegally downloading gay porn.

Flava Works has claimed it has evidence that We TV boss Mark Juris – which belongs to the AMC network family – uploaded multiple porn videos to file-sharing sites.

The porn company is suing the openly gay president of the network for $1.2 million over claims he “knowingly distributed” the adult videos.

Court documents claim that Juris joined the adult site, downloaded various videos and then shared them on the likes of Gay-Torrents.org and GayTorrent.ru.



“Marc Juris was issued a cease-and-desist over alleged sharing and was urged to settle out of court [but he] refused,” Flava Works CEO Phil Bleicher told JRL Charts.

“We have ample evidence to prove that its him—from matching emails, IP, logs and usernames—and he continued to share our copyrighted works.”

“Flava Works models and staff spend countless hours producing our high quality videos and images only to have a few people steal them and distribute to these illegal file sharing websites. This will stop, one lawsuit at a time.”

Juris has yet to comment publicly on the accusations.