Vatican Police have broken up a gay orgy at the residence of an advisor to Pope Francis, an Italian newspaper reports.

Local police officers entered the premises late last month after neighbours complained about strange happenings and frequent visitors to the address in Vatican City.

The apartment that was raided was being used by an aide to Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, and was allegedly full of men who were taking drugs and having sex. The priest who was residing in the property was arrested and taken to a drug detox clinic. The paper reports that the priest in question is now at a spiritual retreat in Italy.

Cardinal Coccopalmerio, is a key member of the Church’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which oversees the investigation of clerical sex abuse. Pope Francis is said to be “enraged” by the incident.

The Cardinal may be forced to retire early as a result of the raid, despite the fact that he does not appear to have been directly involved.

Earlier this year, the Pope welcomed the openly gay Prime Minister of Luxembourg and his husband to the Vatican.

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and his partner Gauthier Destenay, joined European heads of government for the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Rome last month.

The couple, who entered a civil partnership in 2010 and married in 2015 following Luxembourg’s legalisation of equal marriage, were greeted by Archbishop Ganswein, personal secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, as they arrived at the headquarters of the Catholic church.

Le PM luxembourgeois Xavier Bettel reçu au Vatican avec son mari pour la rencontre des 27 dirigeants de l’UE et du pape. Photo @ADS4AFP #AFP pic.twitter.com/DOI2aH6vDP — Fanny Carrier (@fannycarrier) March 24, 2017

More stories:

Pride in London 2017: Everything you need to know

Check out X-rated pictures from Greek’s Come True calendar (NSFW)

