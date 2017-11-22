Former singer Victoria Beckham has once again shut down rumours of a Spice Girls reunion.

Victoria Beckham has now revealed that the reunion won’t be happening as she’s “moved on” and is focusing on her career in fashion.

Speaking to Alison Hammon on This Morning, Posh Spice said: “It is not happening. At some point you’ve gotta know when it’s time to say, ‘That was great.'”

“Girl Power will always be out there and is something that we all still believe. What I do now is still all about girl power, but it’s empowering women through power.”

She added: “I don’t think I’ll be slipping into a PVC catsuit anytime soon.”

It was rumoured last week that the Spice Girls, including Victoria, were going to reunite with a TV special and brand new album next year after secret talks throughout the summer.

A source reportedly told The Sun that “Getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion.”

The band last got together in 2012 for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in London.

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez strips off and talks fitness with Attitude

Football’s first openly gay referee says game is stuck in the ‘dark ages’ when it comes to homophobia