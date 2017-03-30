Carpool Karaoke is about to get a big injection of girl power.

Victoria Beckham has revealed that she’s the next star to sit in the passenger seat for James Corden’s popular chat show skit.

The former Spice Girls singer told fans on Instagram that she was filming for the show, and shared a clip of James stepping into the car.

It’s yet to be announced when her Carpool Karaoke will air, but considering she also filmed a skit for the main show, it looks like fans will get to see her stretching her vocal chords sooner rather than later.

The last time the fashion designer performed was at the London 2012 Olympic Games, when the Spice Girls reformed for the global event.

As soon as last year, the star appeared to dash hopes that fans would ever get to see her singing again when she ruled herself out of the latest Spice Girls reunion, alongside Mel C.

It’s good to have you back, Posh.

