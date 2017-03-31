Victoria Beckham might have turned down plans for a Spice Girls 20th anniversary reunion last year, but Posh has proved she hasn’t forgotten her roots with a hilarious new skit for US talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer teased her appearance on the show on Instagram earlier this week, and while viewers weren’t treated to the the full Carpool Karaoke experience, we were still treated to our glimpse of Posh singing Spice Girls numbers since the London 2012 Olympic closing ceremony almost five years ago.

Victoria and James belted our girl power anthem ‘Spice Up Your Life’ as part of a skit inspired by classic ’80s movie Mannequin, which saw the ‘Not Such an Innocent Girl’ singer play the talk show host’s store mannequin lover.

In an inspired nod to Carpool Karaoke, one scene in which the pair are driving sees James ask: “Do you mind if we listen to some music?” to which Posh replies “I think we should,” before bursting into a rountine that’ll take you straight back to the autumn of 1997.

As great as the skit is of course, it’s only ever going to rank as Queen V’s second most iconic performance behind the wheel…

