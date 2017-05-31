Viewers of The Chase reacted with shock online yesterday as they realised that The Chase ‘Chaser’ Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha is gay.

The comedian and professional quizzer has been out publicly for well over a decade, but rarely makes reference to his sexuality on the ITV quiz show, which sees contestants attempt to win money by answering more questions correctly than the ‘Chaser’.

All that changed during Tuesday afternoon’s episode however, when host Bradley Walsh asked Paul a question about the video game Mario Kart, prompting an unexpected anecdote about Paul’s former partner, who just happens to be a man.

In answer to the question ‘In what well-known racing video game are bananas and turtles thrown?’ Paul took a wild guess and responded ‘Grand Theft Auto’.

After leaning the answer was incorrect, he told the studio audience: “My ex used to play Mario Kart all the time… he also said I never paid attention to him.

“That proved he’s right.”

Viewers unaware of Paul’s sexuality reacted with shock to the news that he was gay, though remained overwhelmingly supportive online.

“Never knew Paul was gay. Mind blown,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “Paul Sinnerman from the chase is gay?!!! 😐 never saw that one coming!

Eh Paul sinnerman off the chase is gay wouldn’t of guessed 👀 — Connor Morgan (@biffaaaa) May 30, 2017

Never knew Paul was gay. Mind blown. #TheChase — Chloe ♡ (@ChaloeyB) November 4, 2016

Paul Sinnerman from the chase is gay?!!! 😐 never saw that one coming! — // T O M // (@trgmax) November 4, 2016

me when Paul off of the chase casually talks abt being gay pic.twitter.com/9JLRbAthQ0 — rae (@whalegods) November 4, 2016

Shit? Paul Sinha came out as gay? Must’ve been when I nipped into the kitchen. I miss everything. #TheChase — Michael Horton (@hurricanehorton) May 30, 2017

Paul took the online reaction in his stride, joking on Twitter after the episode aired: “My wife’s gonna kill me”.

He added later: “If a tree falls down in a wood, has it only happened if ITV broadcasts it many months later?”

My wife’s gonna kill me. https://t.co/9dXuQTlYG5 — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) May 30, 2017

If a tree falls down in a wood, has it only happened if ITV broadcasts it many months later? — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) May 30, 2017

Unfortunately, the renewed interest around Paul’s sexuality didn’t appear to have the desired effect, with the funnyman quipping later: “I was expecting an invite for tea at the Lance Black-Daleys by now. So far, nothing.”

I was expecting an invite for tea at the Lance Black-Daleys by now. So far, nothing. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) May 30, 2017

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm.

