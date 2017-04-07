A picture of a rugby player getting a little too, erm, close to his opponent has gone viral.

Brenko Lee of the Canterbury Bulldogs tried his best to take down Corey Oates of the Brisbane Broncos in a match last week, but his efforts didn’t quite go according to plan.

In a bid to stop him scoring, Corey made a dive for Brenko, and ended up pulling down his shorts in the process.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 30: Corey Oates of the Broncos is tackled by Brenko Lee of the Bulldogs during the round five NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on March 30, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

But it didn’t end there, and an unfortunately-timed photograph by Matt King shows Corey with his face pressed into his opponent’s bum.

Awkward.

His efforts clearly paid off though, as Corey’s team ending up winning 10-7 when the match came to an end.

Clearly we should be watching more rugby, we’re missing out.

