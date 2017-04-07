A picture of a rugby player getting a little too, erm, close to his opponent has gone viral.

Brenko Lee of the Canterbury Bulldogs tried his best to take down Corey Oates of the Brisbane Broncos in a match last week, but his efforts didn’t quite go according to plan.

In a bid to stop him scoring, Corey made a dive for Brenko, and ended up pulling down his shorts in the process.

But it didn’t end there, and an unfortunately-timed photograph by Matt King shows Corey with his face pressed into his opponent’s bum.

Awkward.

His efforts clearly paid off though, as Corey’s team ending up winning 10-7 when the match came to an end.

Clearly we should be watching more rugby, we’re missing out.

