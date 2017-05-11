Vodafone has apologised after receiving criticism on social media for blocking parts of Attitude’s website.

Yesterday (May 10), Twitter user Matt tried to view a story on the Attitude site in which comedian Stephen K Amos talked about racism in the gay community. However, the story in question was blocked by the mobile provider’s filters due to to its supposed ‘adult content’. Other Vodafone customers also encountered content blocks when trying to read stories on the Attitude site.

Matt checked the websites of publications that produce similar content to Attitude, as well as those of certain tabloid newspapers that routinely show female nudity. None of these sites were blocked.

The content in question didn’t contain any content that could be deemed ‘inappropriate’ or pornographic, so Matt asked Vodafone’s help team on Twitter to clarify the situation. He was told by an adviser: “If the content control deems this as adult it will censor it.” The adviser did not clarify what about the story in question was deemed ‘adult’.

Hey @VodafoneUK your porn filter’s blocking @AttitudeMag‘s website. Being a gay magazine, doesn’t make it porn. We do look at other stuff. — Matt (@MattW1984) May 10, 2017



The adviser went on to say that blocking users’ access to the LGBT+ stories on Attitude’s website was a “business decision”, and advised Matt to change his settings if he wanted to view our content.

Users were quick to jump on the adviser’s response. Replying to the tweet, Matt wrote: “That is completely and utterly unacceptable. [Attitude is] a lifestyle magazine.” Another user wrote: “This is utterly deplorable! I’m glad I’m not on Vodafone and I certainly won’t ever consider joining if that’s your stance!”

@VodafoneUKhelp That is completely and utterly unacceptable. It’s a lifestyle magazine. It’s the gay equivalent of @BritishGQ which i note isn’t censored. — Matt (@MattW1984) May 10, 2017

Twitter user Adrie labelled Vodafone’s response “hypocritical” considering the company’s sponsorship of London’s LGBT+ Pride event. “Time to raise awareness of @VodafoneUK’s anti-#LGBT business decisions,” wrote Adrie.

Vodafone later apologised to users for “any confusion caused by our agent’s initial response to these questions.” They also confirmed that it is not a ‘business decision’ to block content from LGBT+ news services, and confirmed that any previous blocks on content from Attitude and other LGBT+ websites would be removed by the end of Thursday (May 11).

In a statement to Attitude, a Vodafone spokesperson said: “We want to reassure the LGBT community that Vodafone does not intentionally block access to lifestyle sites like attitude.co.uk.

“Vodafone is incredibly proud of the work we do with the LGBT community, be it driving inclusivity across the company or sponsoring external events like this year’s Pride in London.

“Thanks to the concerns raised by customers yesterday, we’ve now identified a technical issue that is preventing some people from accessing parts of the Attitude site and we will resolve this as soon as possible.

“We’re sorry for any confusion caused by our agent’s initial response to these questions.

“Content filtering is vital for protecting all of our customers from inappropriate content, but it’s not an exact science and sometimes the systems get it wrong. That’s what’s happened here and we have rigorous processes in place to correct issues when they come to our attention.”

