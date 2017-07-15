US Vogue has issued an apology following widespread public criticism of a cover story in its August issue which described Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are “gender-fluid”.

The iconic fashion magazine came under fire this week after declaring that the straight, cisgender A-list couple were “part of a new generation embracing gender fluidity.”

The term ‘gender fluid’ is used to describe a person who does not identify themselves as having a fixed gender.

Vogue’s cover story featuring Malik and Hadid saw the pair recount the times they had swapped clothing, while the accompanying photoshoot saw the pair wearing suit jackets and trousers.

The feature was criticised not only for confusing androgynous fashion choices with gender-fluidity, and for missing an opportunity to shine a light on people who do actually identify as gender-fluid.

Vogue apologised for the controversy in a statement issued on Friday, saying: “The story was intended to highlight the impact the gender-fluid, non-binary communities have had on fashion and culture.

“We are very sorry the story did not correctly reflect that spirit – we missed the mark.

“We do look forward to continuing the conversation with greater sensitivity.”

