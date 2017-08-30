Vogue Italia has marked the most important month in fashion with a bold celebration of same-sex love.
The iconic fashion bible has featured a gay kiss on the cover its September issue – the first time the Italian version of the magazine has done so.
What’s more, the finely-chiselled models featured in the shot, Edoardo Velicskov and Pablo Rousson, are a couple in real life too.
The striking image, unveiled by new editor-in-chief Emanuele Farneti, is one of three available covers for Vogue Italia’s September issue.
Shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the other two see female supermodels Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti lock lips, while the features a kiss between female model Maria Carla Boscono and male model Federico Spinas.
The September issue of Vogue is out now.
