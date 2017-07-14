US Vogue unveiled Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as their August issue cover stars on Thursday (July 14), but things didn’t exactly go to plan for the iconic fashion magazine after it declared that the straight, cisgender pair of A-list stars are ‘gender-fluid’.

The magazine’s reasoning? They’ve swapped t-shirts a couple of times.

As Malik and Hadid pose for a shoot which sees the pair of stars attempt to rock the very foundations of Western civilisation by both wearing – quelle horror – suit jackets and trousers, Vogue’s accompanying cover story declares that the real-life couple are “part of a new generation embracing gender fluidity.”

The term ‘gender fluid’ is used to describe a person who does not identify themselves as having a fixed gender.

Unfortunately, Vogue seems to have missed that particular memo, appearing to confuse the current fashion trend for crossover between menswear and womenswear with a comment on gender identity as they revealed that Zayn once borrowed a t-shirt from Gigi’s wardrobe.

.@GigiHadid and @zaynmalik are throwing the ideas of “womenswear” and “menswear” out the window. https://t.co/4Ac6RDhJNA — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 14, 2017

Erm, wearing your boyfriend’s boxers that one time doesn’t quite make you gender-fluid, Vogue.

Given Malik and Hadid’s status as one of the most photographed straight, cisgender couples in the world, the description of the pair as ‘gender-fluid’ didn’t exactly go down too well online.

“Think Vogue is a bit confused on what gender fluidity is! Wearing your gf’s T-shirt does not make you gender fluid”, on Twitter user wrote.

“straight cis couple shares clothes, Vogue declares them gender fluid. Teen Vogue is gonna have to clean this one up for Mama Vogue,” another added.

Others criticised the publication’s missed opportunity to shine a light on people who do actually identify as gender-fluid.

One user wrote: “vogue magazine made an article about gender fluidity and didn’t bother interviewing gender fluid people… alright”

It wasn’t all bad news for the publication however. Despite the faux pas, the August issue cover was praised for featuring a Mulsim man and half-Palestinian woman on the cover.

“In this political climate US Vogue put a Muslim immigrant and a half-Palestinian on its cover. that’s important,” one person wrote.

