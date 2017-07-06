Wagamama has chosen an amazing way to support Pride of London this year.

To celebrate the big event, the popular Pan-Asian restaurant has announced that whenever a rainbow is spotted in London, its Soho-based location will donate all profits from bun sales that day.

With the restaurant selling over 1,000,000 buns every year, that’s a lot of money potentially going toward LGBT+ causes.

In the unlikely event it doesn’t rain for the next year – as if – the chain has committed to still making a donation to the community.

The brand are calling on Londoners to help spot and share the rainbow to unlock the donation by tweeting #makeitrainbow, with a picture of the rainbow.

Head of Marketing at wagamama, Andre Johnstone said: “Wagamama has always supported its staff when it comes to Pride across the UK but we have wanted to do more publically to support the LGBT+ community in previous years.

Today’s announcement is part of an ongoing commitment throughout the year, to throw our support behind those who struggle to be who they are. We are who we are and we want you to just be you. What better way to ramp up our continued support and celebrate Pride than by backing such an incredible charity and cause.”

Pride of London takes place on Saturday (July 8) – find out everything you need to know here.