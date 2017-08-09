If you’ve been on the internet any time in the past week, then you’ve no doubt seen cute viral animation In A Heartbeat.

In the four-minute film, a closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams.

Free from any dialogue, the film lets audiences decide for themselves what’s going on through the power of simple, but beautiful storytelling.

Not seen it, give it a quick watch below:

A new reaction video on YouTube sees a group of elderly men and women watch the film and share their feelings.

During their youth, attitudes towards homosexuality were a lot different, and it’s common knowledge that those in the 50+ age bracket are less likely to support gay rights.

So how did they react? Take a look for yourself:

Produced at Ringling College of Art and Design by Beth David and Esteban Bravo, the creators told HuffPost that they wanted to help people understand what it’s like to be a closeted teenager struggling with new feelings.

“Hopefully, it’ll resonate with those who identify with this character – and for those who don’t, we hope they’ll gain an understanding for people who go through this experience.”