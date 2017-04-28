The world’s 100 most eligible gay bachelors were unveiled in association with Blued at London’s Café de Paris on Thursday (April 26), and it was certainly a night to remember.

Dashing single gents who’d made the list – which was topped by Teen Wolf star Charlie Carver and included the likes of Sam Smith, Nick Grimshaw and Troye Sivan – turned out in force to enjoy an exclusive launch party which saw performances from London drag collective Sink the Pink and DJ sets from James Barr and Jodie Harsh.

Charlie himself was in attendance alongside the likes of Olly Alexander, US country singer Steve Grand and newly-out star of The Walking Dead, Daniel Newman, who we can gladly confirm is even more handsome in real life.

Darren Styles, Publisher and Managing Director of Attitude says: “We have been delighted with the extraordinary response to our first Attitude Bachelors of the Year, in association with Blued. It has been a spectacular event and has made for a hugely entertaining (and hot) edition of Attitude. This combination of sassy and stylish is what we do best.

“It’s also been fun, having just marked the third anniversary of the legalisation of gay marriage in the UK, to be celebrating a host of gentlemen who could yet prove to be perfect husband material. We thank our friends at Blued for their support in making it all happen.”

You can check out the full list of all 100 bachelors in our new June issue – available to download and in shops today, but for now, here are some of the highlights from the night…

