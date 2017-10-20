The Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar saw some of the biggest names pack out London’s Roundhouse on Thursday night (October 12) to celebrate the great and good of the LGBT+ community and its allies.

Supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation for a sixth year, the annual awards are dedicated to honouring those who inspire and make change, make LGBT+ lives easier, influence and entertain, or quite simply give us life.

Attitude Awards winners are those who use their platform to show how talented and diverse our great community is, and, whether they identify as LGBT+ or not, take the time to fight our corner.

