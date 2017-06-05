Ariana Grande closed out the One Love Manchester concert with an emotional rendition of ‘Over The Rainbow’ last night (June 4).

The artist organised the concert to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which aims to help the families of the 22 people killed in last month’s attack at her concert at Manchester Arena.

Wearing a One Love Manchester sweatshirt, Ariana was visibly tearful as she performed the classic song, made famous by Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz. Breaking down as she completed the lyric ‘If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, why oh why can’t I’, she managed to complete the song with the encouragement of her fans.

Ariana thanked her fans for their strength and told them “I love you” throughout the concert.

Earlier in the evening, she took to the stage at Old Trafford for a selection of her biggest hits. Opening with ‘Be Alright’, she also performed ‘Break Free’, and ‘Side to Side’. She brought all of the performers together for ‘One Last Time’, which has been re-released to raise money for the victims and their families.

“Thank you so much for being here tonight, I love y’all so much,” Ariana told the crowd earlier in the evening, before bringing out her friend Miley Cyrus to perform a cover of ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

“I want to thank you so much for coming together for being so strong and unified,” she said.

On top of the duet with Miley, Ariana also collaborated with Victoria Monet, The Black Eyed Peas, and the Paris Wood high school choir during the fundraising concert.

Before she took to the stage, Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun read a message from Adam, who was injured in the bombing. “Don’t go forward in anger. Love spreads,” the message read.

The night featured performances from Take That, Parrell Williams, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Niall Horan. Coldplay took to the stage to perform hits like ‘Fix You’ and ‘Viva La Vida’, before Manchester’s own Liam Gallagher surprised the crowd with a set including ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’.

Pharrell told the crowd of over 50,000: “Manchester, let the world hear your resilience”. Niall Horan performed his single ‘Slow Hands’, telling fans “When I seen you guys all rallying together last week, it was a sight to behold.”

Over £2 million was raised through text and online donations during the concert last night, bringing the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’s total to more than £10m.

More stories:

Mysterious Skin: Why Gregg Araki’s devastating depiction of childhood sexual abuse remains essential viewing

More star acts added to Manchester Pride lineup

