Residents of Melbourne were treated to a flash mob of almost 50 people over the weekend to encourage Australians to vote ‘Yes’ in the same-sex marriage debate.

The group formed at Federation Square, and the performance began with a 14-year-old girl singing Macklemore’s ‘Same Love,’ before the music quickly changed, leading several people to begin dancing.

As the songs continued to change, including Whitney Houston’s ‘I Want To Dance With Somebody’, the Scissor Sisters’ ‘Let’s Have A Kiki’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’, more dancers joined the group, bringing the entire square to a standstill.

During the performance, the group hugged one another, danced in pairs and waved rainbow coloured flags before they were joined by drag queen Leasa Mann.

The crowd cheered as she made her grand entrance and lipsynced along to more music just moments before the mob finished their performance with a final dance.

However, their work wasn’t done there, as they soon joined thousands of others on a march through Melbourne streets towards Alexandra Gardens and performed a second time at the State Library, according to the Star Observer.

Australia’s controversial poll has already divided the country’s national rugby team, as well as the country a whole.

Anti-gay marriage supporters held a Straight Lives Matter rally, though almost no one turned up. Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has been forced to apologise after one voter noticed an ‘offensive’ word on his friend’s postal vote barcode.

Many Aussie stars such as Liam and older brother Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman as well as Kylie and Dannii Minogue have come out in support of the ‘Vote Yes’ campaign.

The result of the legally non-binding poll is set to be announced on November 15.

You can watch the fantastic flash mob below:

