Chris Pine has shown off his lip syncing skills in a Drag Race themed sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The Star Trek star hosted the sketch show last night (May 6), and stole the show in a sketch featuring straight mechanics who are all closet RuPaul’s Drag Race obsessives.

The sketch takes place in the stereotypically ‘masculine’ environment of an auto shop, with the cast decked out in grease-stained overalls. However, instead of typical ‘lad chat’, the conversation veers into the ins and outs of the latest episode of Drag Race.

The mechanics, clearly all secret fans of the show, pretend to be only vaguely knowledgeable about the show, before slowly revealing their superfan status.

“I don’t care how good Trinity Taylor’s tuck is,” one says. “She’s from the pageant circuit, right, and those bitches never win.

“Or at least that what’s people who watch the show have said around me I guess.” Nice recovery.

“Let’s just be honest, we watch RuPaul’s Drag Race and we love it,” another says.

So… Chris Pine would have gotten farther than Charlie Hides this season of #DragRace pic.twitter.com/MCInNRufr3 — Mike T (@majtague) May 7, 2017

There’s something both heartwarming and incredibly uncomfortable about seeing a gruff mechanic talking about a face being “beat for filth”.

“I think I’d be pretty great at lip syncing,” says one of the mechanics, played by Bobby Moynihan.

Before you know it, Moynihan and Pine launch into a lip sync extravaganza to the sounds of Erika Jayne’s ‘Xxpensive’.

XXPEN$IVE lip sync battle on @nbcsnl tonight!! Chris Pine vs Bobby Moynihan 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/n40gkzjw3I — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) May 7, 2017

After an incredible performance, featuring some on-point vogueing and body rolls from Mr Pine, he is declared the winner – with Kenan Thompson filling in for RuPaul.

Watch the full hilarious sketch below:

More stories:

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black get married in castle wedding

Ryan Murphy teases new American Horror Story with terrifying picture

