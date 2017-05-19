The CW has unveiled the first look at Dynasty.

After confirming the return of the beloved 80s soap last week, the network has given fans a peek at what to expect from the new show – and it certainly looks like it’ll be following in the footsteps of its predecessor.

The clip features everything we’ve come to expect from Dynasty; from sordid affairs, to hammy dialogue and physical catfights featuring hair-pulling and soap opera slaps.

The iconic ’80s series, which chronicled the sordid lives of the wealthy Carrington family, was a ratings juggernaut during its nine year run. Starring Linda Evans, Joan Collins, and John Forsythe, Dynasty ran from 1981-1989, with a miniseries following in 1991 to wrap everything up.

Rather than a continuation of the previous series, the new Dynasty will be a reboot, telling the similar stories in the present day. Elizabeth Gillies will star as Fallon Carrington, who becomes suspicious when her wealthy father marries a younger woman, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley).

Cristal and Fallon immediately form a bitter feud, with the pair both vying for a position at the company owned by the family’s patriarch, Blake. Fallon tries her best to expose Cristal’s secrets in order to stop her father from marrying the wrong woman.

The new version also features Steven Carrington, Fallon’s gay brother. We know the character is gay from the trailer because one of his first lines of dialogue involves criticising his sister’s hair.

In the original series, Steven was tormented about his sexuality and had relationships with both men and women. In the early 80s, Steven was one of the first LGBT+ characters to be featured as a series regular on TV, and the handling of his sexuality was very of its time.

This time around, Steven appears to be entirely comfortable in his sexuality, as he is shown hooking up with a guy in a hotel elevator. The character Sammy Jo (originally played by Heather Locklear), with whom Stephen had a baby in the original, appears in the reboot – though this time around the character is male.

Dynasty will premiere later this year on The CW in the US. No word on a UK broadcaster yet.

Watch the trailer below:

