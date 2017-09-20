Some of Ellen DeGeneres’ favourite moments from her show involve scaring celebrities and, while many claim her bathroom scare with Taylor Swift is the best, she may have just topped it.

Sarah Paulson appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show to talk about American Horror Story: Cult and, in true horror fashion, DeGeneres decided to frighten her.

Before the show even started, Ellen, who has refused to allow Donald Trump on her show, decided to scare Paulson by hiding in the bathroom closet of her dressing room and jumping out when she arrived.

However, the scares didn’t end there as DeGeneres had someone sneak up behind Paulson during their interview minutes before the actress was frightened once again when a clown jumped up from under a table.

Paulson stars in the seventh season of AHS as Ally Mayfair-Richards, a Michigan mother who loses her mind after Donald Trump’s win at the 2016 presidential election.

The series also stars Evan Peters as Kai Anderson, a supposed cult leader who appears to have a grudge against Ally. And if you want more of Peters, we’ve ranked his hottest AHS characters.

You can watch Ellen’s terrifying scares below:

