Among all this political uncertainty, we’re taking comfort in the fact that there’s less than a week to go until McFly’s Harry Judd lifts the nation’s spirits by stripping off on national television.

The musician is taking part in ITV’s one-off special The Real Full Monty, which sees a group of male celebrities gather to learn the fine art of male stripping, culminating in a racy performance at the London Palladium in front of a live audience of 2000 people.

The show, which airs next Thursday (June 13), will not only mark the 20th anniversary of the iconic British film The Full Monty but will also help to raise awareness of prostate cancer – and if the first trailer is anything to go by, viewers certainly won’t be disappointed by the boys’ endeavours…

The newly-released clips sees Hazzer strut his stuff in rehearsals and onstage alongside TOWIE’s Elliot Wright, ballet dancer Wayne Sleep, Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden, TV presenter Dom Littlewood, Red Dwarf star Danny John Jules, and former Olympic swimmer Mark Foster.

Host Alexander Armstrong said of the show: “We are using this film to raise awareness of men’s cancer prostate and testicular, encouraging guys to check themselves and look out for their friends and act on symptoms if they have them.

“If caught early enough, prostate cancer is nearly 100 per cent curable, but if men are not aware of the problem or ignore symptoms, as story is not such a good one, as prostate cancer kills one man an hour.

“I hope that by showing these men have the balls to strip off in front of thousands of people, it might encourage otherwise reluctant men to overcome their embarrassment and get themselves checked.”

Harry, whose charitable nature has previosuly seen him wrestle Take Me Out’s Paddy McGuinness in a singlet for Sport Relief, said of his involvement: “I hope it’s uplifting for people, I hope it makes them aware of the facts about prostate cancer, and I’ve certainly learnt a lot myself.

“So hopefully people will think, ‘Good on them’, and hopefully it will stick in their memories and make them think, ‘You know what, I need to get myself checked.’

The Real Full Monty airs next Thursday 15 June at 8.30pm on ITV.

More stories:

Patti LuPone says she would ‘not perform’ for Donald and Melania Trump

Theresa May could enter coalition with homophobic DUP after hung parliament election result