Earlier this month, Katy Perry ushered in a new era of self-proclaimed “purposeful pop” with politically-charged new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’.

Co-written with Sia and pop super-producer Max Martin, Katy’s comeback track now has a shiny new video to go with it, ahead of the 32-year-old’s performance at tomorrow night’s BRIT Awards in London (February 22).

As you’d expect from K-Pez, the song’s visual doesn’t exactly take the subtle approach, painting its theme of cultural apathy with a zany dystopian theme park complete with 3-D glasses, flame-filled face-burning beverages and human-sized hamster wheels.

Strap yourself in and check it out below:

