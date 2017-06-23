Is there anything Kelly Clarkson can’t do?

The legendary singer performed over the weekend for some of her fans, and afterwards she posed with a few backstage. But little did one know that they were in for a big surprise.

It turns out Alex Malerba had already arranged with Kelly to bring his boyfriend for a photo, and he used the special moment to propose on camera and in front of the Behind These Hazel Eyes hitmaker.

As he nervously got down on one knee, the American Idol star couldn’t hold back her excitement and she screamed: “I wanna be a part of it!”

She continued: “Oh my God, [I’m] so happy. Oh my God! That was so beautiful, congratulations! He was like, ‘I wanna propose to him.’ I was like, ‘Come back here!’”

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Thankfully he said yes!

Congrats to the happy couple, we couldn’t be more jealous.