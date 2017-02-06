A Lady Gaga Super Bowl halftime performance was never going to be understated, but Mother Monster reestablished her claim for the Queen of Pop crown with a spectacular set in Houston last night (February 5).

The show, which Gaga dedicated beforehand to “that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance”, was started in style seemingly atop Texas’s NRG Stadium, where the 30-year-old pointedly sang patriotic anthem ‘God Bless America’ before launching into Woodie Guthrie’s 1944 protest song ‘This Land is Your Land’.

After appearing to launch herself off the roof into the stadium on a high wire, the singer proceeded to remind the estimated TV audience of 100 million viewers why the world first fell in love with her as she blasted through some of her greatest hits including ‘Poker Face’, Born This Way’, ‘Just Dance’, and ‘Bad Romance’.

There was time to reflect as Gaga sat at the piano for a rousing rendition of Joanne torch anthem ‘Million Reasons’, but while there was a notable lack of material from 2013’s Artpop, this was a performance designed to re-establish Mother Monster’s pop legacy, in all its bedazzled glory.

Just as well she’s just announced dates for a new world tour then.

Watch Lady Gaga’s full performance at the Super Bowl LI halftime show below:

More stories:

How Instagram became the new gay cruising ground

‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s body issue