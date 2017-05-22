Lana Del Rey has got our week off to an excellent start with the release of the video for new single ‘Lust for Life’.

Featuring US singer The Weeknd, the video sees Lana’s ’70s cosmic Earth Mother makeover continues as she departs and TV studio performance to dance on the ‘H’ of the Hollywood sign.

The track is the second to be lifted from Lana upcoming fifth studio album Lust for Life, and echoes the more optimistic, anthemic sound of lead single ‘Love’, which was released in February.

While ‘Lust for Life’ might be the Lana’s first single to feature a guest vocalist, it isn’t the first time the 31-year-old ‘Video Games’ singer has collaborated with The Weeknd.

The pair previously teamed up for the track ‘Prisoner’ from his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness, and on ‘Stargirl Interlude’ from last year’s follow-up, Starboy.

In a recent interview with Dazed, Lana said of the pair’s latest effor: “Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.”

Teasing the sound of her upcoming album, she explained: “I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed.”

Watch the video for ‘Lust for Life ft. The Weeknd’ below:

More stories:

Attitude’s Bachelor of the Day: James Barr

Novak Djokovic turns 30: The Serbian tennis ace’s hottest ever moments