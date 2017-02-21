Last week, Lana Del Rey made an unexpected return to the charts with the surprise release of a brand new single, ‘Love’.

The anthemic ode to youth is the first track to be lifted from the 31-year-old’s upcoming fifth studio album, and now has a stunning new music video to accompany it.

Directed by Rich Lee, the visual is classic Lana, mixing sci-fi vintage ’60s imagery with a psychedelic space theme and dramatic alien landscapes.

The ‘Video Games’ singer told Rolling Stone, that her latest era is for her fans, explaining: “I made my first four albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed.”

Watch the video for ‘Love’ below:

More stories:

Colton Haynes goes public with new boyfriend in the most adorable way

Who wants a sneak peek at ‘I’m a Celeb’ star Joel Dommett’s Attitude shoot?