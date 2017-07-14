Bread & Butter by Zalando, the powerhouse behind numerous events seeking to fuse fashion and culture together, have unveiled a series of videos called Bold Minds Speak.

The videos feature several influential fashion figures revealing their thoughts on “self-expression, personal style, fashion and music’ and most importantly on ‘being bold’. The videos are being released gradually in the lead-up to the September show.

One of the videos comes from merging producer and DJ, MikeQ, whose modern take on the queer party subculture – ballroom, is rapidly taking the international club scene by storm. With gigs from the East Coast to West Coast, plus live-streamed Boiler-Room sets, MikeQ will definitely make you want to vogue the house down, and then some.

Blurring the lines of where fashion and music intersect — a theme at the heart of Bread & Butter’s programme— MikeQ is undoubtedly bringing the underground ballroom scene to a global audience.

Check out the video below:

Bold Minds Speak: MikeQ from Bread & Butter by Zalando on Vimeo.