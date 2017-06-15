We are truly blessed to have been born in the same lifetime as Nyle DiMarco.

The America’s Next Top Model hunk and former Attitude cover star has gone from strength-to-strength since winning the show, and he’s built up a huge social media following for himself.

As a gift back to his gay fans, Nyle paired up with Paper Magazine this week for a shoot in celebration of Pride Month.

Basically, it’s just Nyle in his pants on a trampoline – but it’s so much more than that. It’s ART people.

Watch him frolic about in his pants below: