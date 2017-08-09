It might be 2017, but people still aren’t happy with seeing two gay men go at it on their TV screens.

We’ve come along way in the past few years, but still not far enough to have normalise the idea that, yes, gay people do indeed enjoy having sex and, yes, it is a part of their day-to-day lives.

After the BBC aired a graphic gay sex scene in Man in an Orange Shirt over the weekend, The Daily Mail were quick to condemn the two-part series for being “sordid”.

So in response, we thought we’d round up the best gay sex scenes to have aired on TV ever.

Take a look below at our choices:

Queer as Folk:

How to Get Away with Murder:

True Blood:

London Spy:

American Gods:

Let us know on social media if you think we’ve missed any!