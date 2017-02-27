The BFI Flare: London LGBT Film Festival has unveiled a new trailer showcasing some of the brilliant movies that will be played during the event next month, tickets for which are on sale now.

The trailer comes a week after organisers revealed the festival’s full line-up last week, and follows the announcement that BBC Two’s eagerly-anticipated new historical gay drama Against the Law will receive its world premiere during the event’s opening night at BFI Southbank.

The annual LGBT Film Festival will showcase over 50 feature films, more than 100 shorts and a range of other events guest appearances and workshops, before closing with the international premiere Signature Move, a new US comedy drama which follows the story of a Pakistani Muslim lesbian woman living in Chicago with her mother.

The festival will this year be divided into three sections: hearts, bodies and minds.

‘Hearts’ will feature hit films about love, romance and friendship, while ‘Bodies’ has films around the themes of sex, identity and transformation. ‘Minds’ will have films reflecting on art, politics and community.

For further details about the full programme see bfi.org.uk/flare.

BFI Flare: London LGBT+ Film Festival runs from 16-26 March. For more information on the festival, and to purchase tickets for screenings, click here.

