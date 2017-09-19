Showtime have unveiled the first official teaser trailer for an upcoming documentary about George Michael co-directed by the singer himself.

George Michael: Freedom will provide fans with an intimate look at Michael’s personal and professional life during his ’80s and ’90s heyday, including the death of his partner Anselmo Feleppa from Aids-related complications in 1993.

The documentary, co-directed by David Austin and set to air on US and UK screens next month, features narration from Michael and marked the former Wham! star’s last big project before his untimely death on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.

It will also feature contributions from artists like Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Mark Ronson, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige as well as all five supermodels featured in the ‘Freedom ’90’ video: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz.

George Michael: Freedom airs in the US Saturday, October 21 at 9pm on Showtime and in the UK on Channel 4 during October.

More stories:

Lady Gaga postpones European tour over health concerns

Majority of Northern Ireland supports same-sex marriage, poll says