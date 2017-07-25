Todd Haynes is one of the most successful LGBT+ filmmakers around. From Far From Heaven to Carol, Haynes’ work has been lauded by critics and fans alike, which is why we’re so excited for his next project.

Wonderstruck, due out later this year, is the story of a young boy from the Midwest which is told in tandem with the tale about a young girl in New York 50 years previously. Both children soon discover a strange connection that transcends time and space.

The film, which is being distributed by Amazon Studios, stars Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams and is based on the 2011 novel of the same name.

Wonderstruck had its premiere at Cannes earlier this year, where it received positive reviews. The Hollywood Reporter said: “Alive with the magic of pictures and the mysteries of silence, this is an uncommonly grownup film about children, communication, connection and memory.”

The film’s first trailer shows the disparity between the lives of the two children as they attempt to navigate their way through their lives, and is set to the tune of David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’.

Wonderstruck will be released in October in the US, with a UK release set to follow later.

Watch the trailer below:

