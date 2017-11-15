There were jubilant scenes up and down Australia on Wednesday as the country reacted to the news that citizens across the nation had voted overwhelmingly in favour of marriage equality.

Crowds assembled in public spaces around the country as the results of the controversial poll on same-sex marriage were revealed on Wednesday morning (November 15).

Footage from news.com.au captured the emotional moment hundreds of LGBT people and allies in Sydney discovered that 61.6% of respondents in the non-binding postal survey had backed equality for gay couples.

Watch the incredible moment Australia said YES to same-sex marriage! (🔊 up 👆🏼 for this one!) #MarriageEquality pic.twitter.com/MAb1OeOQNh — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) November 14, 2017

It was a heart-stopping scene recreated around the country as Australians closed the lid on a divisive chapter in the country’s fight for LGBT equality.

There were also affecting scenes as Australia’s first openly-LGBT female federal parliamentarian, Penny Wong, discovered the result of the poll.

A bill to change the law to allow same-sex marriage has already been submitted to the Australian Senate, where it will now be debated for amendments.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government would aim to make marriage equality a reality in Australia by the end of the year.

“The Australian people have had their say, and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality. They voted overwhelming to fairness, for commitment, for love,” Mr Turnbull said after the result of the poll was announced.

“Now it’s our job as the Australian parliament, all of us here, to get on with it and get this done before Christmas.”

Should Mr Turnbull’s government honour its promise, Australia will become the 25th country worldwide to at least partially recognise equal marriage.

