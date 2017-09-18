Sam Smith has unveiled the music video for his single Too Good at Goodbyes.

The singer, who is on the cover of Attitude this month, debuted at Number One last week with the emotional comeback track.

In the newly released video, Sam is seen slow dancing with his lover while the heart-wrenching clip cuts to scenes of a series of couples staring into each other’s eyes and embracing each other.

Basically, get the tissues at the ready.

In a world exclusive interview with Sir Elton John in Attitude’s October issue – available to download and in shops now – 25-year-old Sam admitted that he almost felt like giving up music altogether after suffering a painful break-up while writing his eagerly-anticipated second studio album, which is set to be released later this year.

The ‘Stay with Me’ singer, who’s on course to top the Official UK Top 40 Singles chart with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’ this Friday (September 15), revealed: “There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place. I got dumped, which wasn’t very nice.

“Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time round I just couldn’t write for about two months.

“My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn’t want to do it any more.”

The Oscar-winning singer added: “So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself.