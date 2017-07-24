There’s a new gay film that’s got everyone talking.

Beach Rats, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, tells the story of Frankie (Harrison Dickinson) who is struggling to escape his Brooklyn home life while balancing his time with a new girlfriend (Madeline Weinstein), and chatting with older men on the internet.

When web-camming no longer feels like enough for his sexual desires, Frankie starts to hook up with different guys at a cruising beach and drama ensues.

The indie film has received rave reviews since its first showing, and took home an award for its directing at this year’s Sundance.

Beach Rats is released in selected cinemas next month in the US (August), and will debut in the UK in November.

Watch the trailer below: