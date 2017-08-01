As anticipation builds for the release of gay romantic drama Call Me By Your Name this October producers have unveiled the first official trailer for the big screen adaptation of André Aciman critically-acclaimed 2007 novel, starring The Social Network‘s Armie Hammer and Homeland‘s Timothée Chalamet.

Set in 1980s Italy, the book and film chronicle the impassioned love affair of a 17-year-old American boy, Elio (played by Chalamet), and an older American grad student named Oliver (Hammer) who comes to stay at his parents’ house for the summer.

Adapted for the big screen by James Ivory and directed by Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name received rave reviews at Sundance Film Festival last year, and is set to hit UK cinemas in October and in the US a month later.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, New York-born Chalamet revealed exactly what has made the gay romantic drama resonate with audiences quite so profoundly.

“It’s really a story about passionate first love…” the 21-year-old explained. “I would hope that people are either brought back to that experience of a passionate first love – and for audience members like myself, you’re transported to a place you haven’t been in your life, of a passionate first love.”

Call Me By Your Name set to be released on 27 October in the UK and 24 November in the US. Check out the trailer below:

