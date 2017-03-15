Tom Daley, Emma Bunton and David Walliams have gone undercover as fake members of British Airways staff for Red Nose Day.

The trio dressed up and headed to Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to try and trick customers into believing they were BA staff members in a new series of hidden camera skits.

Tom’s video sees him stop travellers as they attempt to find the check-in, where he gives one man his own rather unique form of security check.

The 22-year-old diver and former Attitude cover star even gets flirty with one flier, asking him what’s in his luggage before telling him he’d “look good in a mankini.”

Despite the same passenger asking, “Has anyone ever told you you look like Tom Daley?” most passers-by are fooled by the prank, set up to help raise money for this year’s Comic Relief, which takes place next Friday 24 March.

Check out the videos below:

