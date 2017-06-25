We’ve all heard them, the stupid questions some straight people ask gay couples. Questions like ‘Which one is the man and which one is the woman?’ or ‘When did you decide to be gay?’

These questions, sometimes asked with the best of intentions, are normally based on outdated stereotypes that have no place in our current cultural climate. At best, they make us gays feel like the representatives of all queer people the world over, and at worst they just make us feel bad about ourselves.

At best, they put us gays in the position of being the representatives of all queer people the world over, and at worst, they just make us feel bad about ourselves.

A new online video turns this idea on its head by asking ‘What if we talked to straight couples the ridiculous way we talk to gay couples?’

The funny video features a number of different scenarios involving gay people asking straight couples intimate questions about their lives, or making passing judgement of their lifestyles. For example, one guy asks a straight couple not to kiss in public, while another scene features a guy telling a woman ‘I had a straight phase in college.’

One guy asks a straight couple not to kiss in public, while another scene features a guy telling a woman ‘I had a straight phase in college.’

The video highlights the double standards in the way gay couples are treated in comparison to their straight counterparts and brings a little humour to a serious issue.

Watch the video below and see if you can relate to any of the questions asked:

More stories:

Nyle DiMarco does summer right with lots of shirtless pictures

German parliament voids convictions of 50,000 gay men prosecuted during Nazi era

