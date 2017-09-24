A brand new Will & Grace clip has been unveiled.

The much-loved NBC sitcom returns September 28th – less than a week guys! – and a new teaser from the first episode was unveiled last night on Jimmy Fallon.

The entire cast sat down for a chat with the late night chat show host, and they even performed the theme tune for the first time in front of the studio audience.

In the newly unveiled clip, Will & Grace are seen playing heads up – a game where the players have to try and guess the name of a celebrity being described to them.

When trying to describe Caitlyn Jenner, Will says: “We want to love her, but she makes it impossible!”

Grace immediately responds: “Caitlyn Jenner!” (Skip to around 4 minutes to watch)

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the series revival, which has already been renewed for a second season, will be getting a visit from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

InTouch Weekly reports that Obama, who was First Lady from 2009-2017, is set to appear in an episode of the upcoming season. “The details are still being worked out, but supposedly Michelle is up for anything, as long as it doesn’t cross the line too much,” the report states.

The report also says that Obama “will not be taking any personal jabs at Donald Trump. The writers will leave that to the rest of the cast.” After all, when they go low, she goes high.