It was only last week that Zac Efron opened up about kissing another guy for the first time, and now he’s added another first (or so we imagine) to that growing list of intimate life experiences.

During an appearance on Australia’s Footy Show this week the Baywatch star teamed up with co-star Alexandra Daddario to give host and former rugby league star Beau Ryan a full body wax, and it was certainly an eye-opening – and eye-watering – experience for all involved.

Ryan had agreed to undergo the grooming regime after Efron told him about the “back, crack and Zac wax”, he’d have before getting his body out on camera, but we’re not sure he’ll be agreeing to have one again after letting Efron loose on his nether regions…

Check out the wince-inducing display below:

