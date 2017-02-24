Haven’t got that Friday feeling yet? Well here’s a video of two hunky Scots doing yoga to send you into the weekend blossoming like a lotus flower.

Kilted Yoga is exactly what it says on the tin, and takes place in the glorious Scottish wilderness and the pair channel feelings of strength, power and calm – which is exactly the opposite of what you’ll be feeling after laying eyes on them.

Originally shared by BBC The Social, which features content from creative people across Scotland, the video features Dundee yoga teach Finlay Wilson, whose incredibly hot sorry spiritual work you can follow Instagram.

And before you ask, yes, they’re wearing their kilts the proper Scottish way…

More stories:

Colton Haynes shares cute-as-hell bedroom snap with new boyfriend

Inspiring story of forbidden love discovered in Word War Two letters between two men