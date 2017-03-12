Joni Sledge, the singer of Sister Sledge, has died at the age of 60.

Sledge, best known for her disco gay anthem ‘We Are Family,’ was found “unresponsive” by her friend at her Arizona home, Gay Star News reports.

As of now, her cause of death is unknown though the Facebook page for Sister Sledge issued a statement which read:

“Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni, passed away yesterday. Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We miss her and hurt for her presence, her radiance, and the sincerity with which she loved and embraced life.”

The group formed in 1971 with four sisters, Kathy, Joni, Debbie and Kim.

Their hit song, ‘We Are Family’ sold more than one million copies after its 1978 release.

Kathy Sledge left the group in 1989 but the trio continued to sing and release music. They performed at Brighton Pride last year as well as Atlanta Pride in 2015.

