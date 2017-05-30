Wendy Williams has paid tribute to Martyn Hett.

The PR manager was one of 22 people who tragically lost their lives last week when a suicide bomber detonated a device at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

There’s been a huge outpouring of love for Martyn, who touched countless people with his infectious personality and hilarious social media presence that entertained so many.

Before he passed away, he had booked the trip of a lifetime to America with his friends, and had managed to get tickets to be in the audience of Wendy Williams’ chat show this week.

YES!!!!!!! OH MY GOD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UpWD41OkuI — Martyn (@martynhett) May 15, 2017

After Wendy discovered that he was supposed to be in the audience of today’s show (May 30), she explained in an emotional speech that she had chosen to pay tribute to him by leaving the seat he had booked empty.

Fans rushed to social media to praise the star for paying her respects, with one tweeting: “Watching @ WendyWilliams give a special tribute to Martyn Hett was touching. He was suppose to be there on her show yesterday and today.”

Another added: “@WendyWilliams my 💔 looking at the #emptybluechair in honor of Manchester victim Martyn…”

What a touching gesture. Our hearts are breaking all over again.

Over the weekend, Martyn’s friends and family were among those who came together in Heaton Moor Park for a vigil to remember him and celebrate his life.

In an emotional speech to the crowd, Martyn’s mum Figan paid tribute to her “iconic, fun, eccentric, diva” son, who she described as “comical beyond belief.”

