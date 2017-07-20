West End Bares is back, and it’s not in Kansas any more …

Now in its eighth year, the West End’s hottest annual fundraiser returns this October in the new Wizard of Oz-themed show Ruby Strippers, which will see more than 100 of the hottest performers from the West End stage and beyond, along with an array of celebrity hosts, as they take to the stage to combine the naughtiness of burlesque with the magic of the West End.

Friends of Dorothy will be thrilled to see these stunning West End performers kitted out like scarecrows and tin men, with skimpier outfits of course.

Judging by these pictures, it looks as if we are in for a camp Oz treat, featuring lots of naked men covered in silver paint. We can think of worse ways to spend an evening …

West End Bares: Ruby Slippers will be at The Novello Theatre on Sunday October 29 with performances at 7pm and 9.30pm.

Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, creator of the original concept ‘Broadway Bares’, the inspiration behind West End Bares, said: “Lions and tigers and BARES, oh my! I can’t wait to see the eighth edition of West End Bares in London and what a perfect theme to go full out and celebrate LIFE.

“We need to keep up the fight against HIV and Aids and by doing what we love or by buying a ticket and supporting this incredible night, you can be part of something HUGE that will change people’s lives – and you get to watch the hottest dancers in London strip, so it’s a no brainer!”

All of the money raised by the show will go to The Make A Difference Trust to fund HIV and Aids projects that raise awareness, educate and provide care and support in the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Tickets for are now on sale and are priced from £15 to £100. Click here for more information.

Take a look behind the scenes of the photoshoot below:

