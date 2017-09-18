Students from West Virginia’s Clay County High School were allegedly told that “faggots” aren’t allowed on the bus by its driver.

The incident occurred on September 5 when a gay student boarded the bus and the part-time driver, who is also a Clay County Sheriff Deputy, made the comments over the PA system.

According to a Facebook post by the Nicholas County Democrats, the LGBT student was told: “No faggot activity will be permitted on this bus. In my Bible it states that ‘faggots will burn in hell,’ and I will not condone it.”

The Facebook post called for action and revealed that just days after the incident, a Clay County High School parent learned of what happened and voiced her concerns to Vice Principal Alan Tanner.

Clay County superintendent released a statement to the media, claiming that his administration are “investigating” the allegations. He then stated that hate has no place in his district or in schools.

He said: “Regardless of the outcome of this investigation, please know that all of our employees are expected to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students.”

He also stated that, as required by the Code of Conduct, the school system expects all employees to maintain a safe and healthy environment, “free from harassment, intimidation, bullying, and free from bias and discrimination.”

West Virginia has no legal protections for LGBT people and, as of now, the driver is still currently working for the school.

