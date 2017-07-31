Matt Bomer has been spilling all of his secrets lately. After revealing what gives him a boner in an interview with Andy Cohen, the actor has now told James Corden what his safe word is.

The actor, who is currently starring in the Amazon series The Last Tycoon, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside Niecy Nash last week, and the conversation quickly turned to sex.

Niecy discusses the intricate sex scenes in her TNT show Claws. Revealing that she has a plan of action for her sex scenes, which she rehearses beforehand with her co-star, Niecy’s discussion of sexual ‘choreography’ leaves Bomer a little red in the face.

For his part, Matt isn’t one to rehearse his sex scenes. “I’m more of an ‘Action’, let’s go for it kind of guy,” he says, before giving a little advice to everyone in the audience: “Always have a safe word.”

Corden, who last week paid tribute to transgender troops with a musical performance, looked positively giddy during the discussion.

What are Matt and Niecy’s own safe words? Watch the interview below to find out:

