Did you hear? The greatest teen movie of all time is being made into a TV series – and we’ve been treated to a first look.

The original Heathers stars Winona Ryder as Veronica Sawyer, a student at a high school dominated by three callous and abusive teen girls – each named Heather. The film was originally released in 1989 and has become a cult classic, especially among LGBT+ audiences who appreciate the Heathers’ biting barbs like “Did you have a brain tumor for breakfast?” and “Grow up, Heather. Bulimia’s so ’87.”

Now an entire new generation will be able to appreciate the brilliance of Heathers as the film has been adapted for television, with an LGBT+ twist.

Coming in 2018 to the Paramount Network. #Heathers #☠️ A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

The upcoming TV series for the Paramount Network is described as a “pitch-black” comedy anthology, with each season focusing on a new group of ‘Heathers’. Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) is a lesbian, while Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) is a genderqueer character whose birth name is Heath. Heather Chandler is described as having “a body like Martha Dumptruck” and will be played by Melanie Field.

The sneak peek, which was released on Instagram over the weekend, is a highly-stylised affair, focusing on each of the Heathers, as well as Veronica’s cynical attitude. There’s also a hint of some of the more murdery aspects of the original film right at the end of the trailer, which includes one of the film’s most iconic quotes. We won’t spoil it, but ‘chainsaw’ should tell you everything you need to know.

Shannon Doherty, who starred as Heather Duke in the original series, will make a guest appearance in the first episode when the show premieres in early 2018.

Heathers comes to the Paramount Network in the US next year. Remind yourself of the brilliance of the original film below:



More stories:

Kit Harington bares his bum in Game of Thrones

Australian optician gets trolled with punny comebacks after objecting to same-sex marriage

