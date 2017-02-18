Former Celebrity Big Brother star Austin Armacost shared some ‘dirty’ snaps from his recent holiday in Slovakia.
The reality star, who was involved in a blazing row with CBB housemate James Jordan earlier this year, teased fans by sharing a shower snap alongside the caption, “Getting clean after getting dirty in Slovakia!”
The deep cleanse was followed by some sightseeing around Bratislava before heading to the ‘spa’.
The star also celebrated Towel Tuesday on Instagram (Yep, we didn’t know that was a thing, either!), before promoting his 2017 calendar with a NSFW shot.
