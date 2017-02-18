Former Celebrity Big Brother star Austin Armacost shared some ‘dirty’ snaps from his recent holiday in Slovakia.

The reality star, who was involved in a blazing row with CBB housemate James Jordan earlier this year,  teased fans by sharing a shower snap alongside the caption, “Getting clean after getting dirty in Slovakia!”

Getting clean after getting dirty in Slovakia!

A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on

The deep cleanse was followed by some sightseeing around Bratislava before heading to the ‘spa’.

The castle behind me is 1,100 years old… That’s pretty neat

A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on

Mirror Mirror On The Wall ✋✋✋

A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on

Some time in the spa…

A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on

The star also celebrated Towel Tuesday on Instagram (Yep, we didn’t know that was a thing, either!), before promoting his 2017 calendar with a NSFW shot.

#TowelTuesday

A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on

To those who have my calendar… Happy February. Available at www.greatcalendaroffers.com/austin

A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on

