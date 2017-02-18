Former Celebrity Big Brother star Austin Armacost shared some ‘dirty’ snaps from his recent holiday in Slovakia.

The reality star, who was involved in a blazing row with CBB housemate James Jordan earlier this year, teased fans by sharing a shower snap alongside the caption, “Getting clean after getting dirty in Slovakia!”

Getting clean after getting dirty in Slovakia! A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:36am PST

The deep cleanse was followed by some sightseeing around Bratislava before heading to the ‘spa’.

The castle behind me is 1,100 years old… That’s pretty neat A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:47am PST

Mirror Mirror On The Wall ✋✋✋ A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Some time in the spa… A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:23am PST

The star also celebrated Towel Tuesday on Instagram (Yep, we didn’t know that was a thing, either!), before promoting his 2017 calendar with a NSFW shot.

#TowelTuesday A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:51am PST

To those who have my calendar… Happy February. Available at www.greatcalendaroffers.com/austin A post shared by Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

